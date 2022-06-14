Ranking the Top 12 Moments of the Fan Controlled Football Season

From Terrell Owens catching touchdowns to the Zappers' Cinderella run, here are the top moments from season two of FCF

There’s one more call for fans to make in Fan Controlled Football: best moment of the season.

It was a memorable season that began with a 48-year-old Hall of Famer returning to competitive football and ended with a team that began the season 0-4 becoming league champion. And those two stories do intertwine with the league’s first trade that, well, didn’t exactly play out as expected….

Here are 12 memorable moments from season two of Fan Controlled Football. Fans call the shots in FCF, so feel free to pick your favorite, rearrange the ranking to your liking, or add other moments that aren’t listed.

12. First Impression

The youngest player in Fan Controlled Football showed no respect for his elders. Qwan’tez Stiggers, at 20 years old, had three interceptions in his FCF debut. He returned his last pick 30 yards for the touchdown, becoming the first player in league history to have a three-interception game.

Qwantez Stiggers had himself a day!

3 total INT’s including this pick 6!

#SeatBelt 🚫 pic.twitter.com/DwU5qIGqmQ — Beasts (@FCFBeasts) April 18, 2022

11. Multi-Tasking Owner

Pretty sure Steve Aoki became the first team owner in sports history to perform a pregame set…

We are, and I promise, the only football league that has a hall-of-famer score a TD and @steveaoki start a set minutes later. pic.twitter.com/tROAULV8Zp — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) April 17, 2022

10. Andrew Jamiel high-fives…Andrew Jamiel

Glacier Boyz wideout Andrew Jamiel had eight receiving touchdowns this season, second most in the league behind Jordus Smith (9). The most memorable was when he celebrated by walking over to his picture on the wall next to the end zone and giving himself a high-five. “When I walked out onto that field for the preseason game, coming through the back of the end zone that was the first thing I saw,” Jamiel said on “The People’s Pregame.” “I saw myself on that wall and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing.’ I didn’t know they were going to do that. The fact that I saw myself right there, especially in the end zone, that was just a cool moment for me…When I scored, I had to go over there and say what’s up to the wall and give my guy a high-five.”

Glacier Boyz Wide Receiver Andrew Jamiel talks about season 2 of the Fan Controlled Football League and his unique touchdown celebration.

9. Knights Set Record with 66 Points

The Knights held the ball for just nine minutes and 22 seconds. And they scored 66 points. That broke the Fan Controlled Football single-game total, with five of the Knights’ nine touchdowns coming on the first play of a drive. Terelle West had 110 rushing yards and three touchdowns on a grand total of four carries.

The first ever 5⃣0⃣ burger in FCF history.

Congrats @fcfkodfc pic.twitter.com/ebHZcucT2R — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 22, 2022

8. Cheeta on the Prowl

Michael Irvin. Julio Jones. Ed Reed. Marshawn Lynch. Todd Gurley. Chad Ochocinco. Von Miller. Cam Newton. Antonio Brown.

Those were just some of the NFL stars who stopped by Pullman Yards during season two of Fan Controlled Football. But no one made their presence felt as much as Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver returned an interception for a touchdown during the Week 3 celebrity game, weaving through entourages that had been standing on the field to do so.

7. Johnny Football to T.O.

A 29-year-old former Heisman winner and a 48-year-old Hall of Famer made for an unprecedented tandem in football history. Johnny Manziel and Terrell Owens played in just one game together, but connected on this near touchdown. Manziel rolled out and found T.O. down field for a 27-yard gain, but fans ruled that Owens stepped out of bounds before reaching the end zone, denying the Heisman-to-HOFer touchdown.

JOHNNY MANZIEL THROWS ACROSS HIS BODY ON THE MOVE TO TERRELL OWENS.



What a sentence. @FCFZappers @fuboSports pic.twitter.com/f3PrmQxpLd — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) April 23, 2022

6. Cherry on Top

Just pick one of the many highlights from Defensive Player of the Year Cecil Cherry, who channeled his inner Ray Lewis throughout the season…

I had to hit my God Father Ray Lewis Dance on them.. 🍒💯🍒🤞🏾 @fcflio @raylewis pic.twitter.com/IhwsxxBwTB — Cecil Cherry (@cecil_cherry4) May 22, 2022

JACKED UP pic.twitter.com/MderZME2ev — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 14, 2022

5. TD Pass of the Year…No QB Needed

The best touchdown pass of the season was thrown by a running back. When LaDarius Galloway of the Shoulda Been Stars was stopped on a sweep play, he went to Plan B. He left his feet, got upended and threw the ball downfield while being hit in mid-air for a 20-yard touchdown pass to Travalle Calvin.

Is this…the greatest throw of all time?



By a RUNNING BACK. pic.twitter.com/macgzUb8nJ — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) April 24, 2022

4. The Comeback Kidd

Mitch Kidd helped 8oki erase a late 10-point deficit against the Knights of Degen and then retake the lead twice over the final 26 seconds. It seemed the Knights were playoff bound when Ed Crouch broke free for a game-tying 40-yard run with 17 seconds left and then hit Terrell Owens on the two-point conversion for a 30-28 lead. But Kidd connected with Patrick Smith for a 35-yard gain on the next play and Malcolm Ballard followed with the go-ahead touchdown with six seconds remaining for a 36-30 lead. That forced a showdown challenge between the two teams, which 8oki won to eliminate T.O and the Knights and advance to the playoffs.

JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT THIS GAME WAS OVER... @MitchKidd10 HAPPENS.@fcf8okifc trying to stay alive pic.twitter.com/n3OF6hBiOz — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 29, 2022

3. T.O.’s TD

While most 48-year-olds were doing what 48-year-olds do, Terrell Owens was stepping back onto the football field. On the final play of the game in the Hall of Fame wide receiver’s FCF debut, the 48-year-old Owens caught a touchdown…

THE YEAR? 2022. THE TOUCHDOWN SCORER? TERRELL OWENS.



LFG. pic.twitter.com/ZKAY2RMCzJ — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) April 17, 2022

2. Power to the People

What fans say, goes in FCF. And they played a major role in helping the Zappers clinch a playoff spot. With the Zappers trailing by four in the closing seconds and needing a stop on fourth down, Qwan’tez Stiggers seemed to come up with a shoestring tackle on quarterback Alphonso Howard. After seemingly being hit, Howard spun in the air while holding the ball with one hand, losing it as he hit the ground. Zappers defensive lineman Joe Grogan scooped up the ball and returned it 18 yards for the touchdown to give the Zappers a 40-38 lead with four seconds remaining. The play went to replay review and fans voted to uphold the ruling that it was a touchdown to keep their season alive. That sent the Zappers to the “Man Up Showdown,” which they won to advance to the playoffs.

0:04 seconds on the clock. The fans vote for absolute CARNAGE with this review call of a fumble.@FCFZappers defensive TD to take the 42-38 lead LATE. pic.twitter.com/LSiHWL6J8F — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 29, 2022

1. Worst to First

The Zappers put the finishing touches on their Cinderella run, starting the season 0-4 and finishing as league champion. With their 42-24 victory over the favored Bored Ape FC, the Zappers hurdled one final obstacle to be crowned the People’s Champion and give the second season of Fan Controlled Football a memorable ending.