Terrell Owens Gets First Win in Fan Controlled Football as Knights Break Record

T.O. caught a pair of two-point conversions to help the Knights of Degen set an FCF record for points in a game

After more than a month in Fan Controlled Football -- and more than a decade after his last victory in the NFL -- Terrell Owens has his first win in the league.

Owens got off to an 0-5 start in FCF, with his first four losses coming with the Zappers before he was dealt to the Knights of Degen and lost in his debut.

T.O. finally got into the Fan Controlled Football win column Saturday during the Knights’ record-breaking 66-42 win over the Kingpins. The Knights set a league record for most points in a single game, and the two teams broke the record for most combined points.

It was one of the highlights of Saturday’s slate of games in FCF, which also included the ownership debut of former Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley, a cameo by former NFL running back and “Dancing With the Stars” champion Rashad Jennings and a record-breaking individual performance by 8oki’s Malcolm Ballard.

Here are the must-see moments from Week 6...

1. Two Two-Pointers for T.O.

The box score will show that the Knights scored 66 points and Terrell Owens didn’t have a catch.

But the Hall of Fame wide receiver did make two catches that don’t qualify as official receptions, grabbing a pair of two-point conversions in FCF’s one-on-one man-up formation to contribute four points to the Knights’ single-game record total.

T.O. showing off his Gold Jacket hands with this 2-point conversion. Prototype81 doing his thing early.@fuboSports pic.twitter.com/kewvMXzDuY — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 21, 2022

When @ochocinco says run a slant, you run a slant. @terrellowens is no exception pic.twitter.com/DHkd3BTJAv — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 22, 2022

“My two points, the man-up was very successful," said Owens, who hopes to return to the NFL. "That’s something I wanted to try to correct. The first three or four weeks it didn’t go well for me. Just getting a feel for the game, getting my feet underneath me, pitch and catch, chemistry with the quarterback. Those are the results you get.

“To be on the side of history, 108 total points…great to be a part of it."

It was T.O.’s teammates who made the biggest contributions in the record-breaking offensive performance. Superback Terelle West had 110 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just four carries (more on that coming soon) and Yedidiah Louis had three catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

“I draw a lot of double team coverage,” Owens said. “So, any time that I’m out there, they know, more times than not the ball may come my way. So, that’s why those guys are open. They have playmaking ability. Yedi you saw in the open field, he’s electric. He can make some plays. Again, at the next level, you look for players like that and he can definitely play at the next level, as well.”

2. Record-Breaking Knight

What’s more impressive than the Knights scoring an FCF single-game record of 66 points? The fact that they did so in a grand total of nine minutes and 22 seconds.

That time of possession shows just how efficient and effective the Knights' offense was, with five of their nine touchdowns coming on the first play of a drive. The Knights became the first FCF team to score more than 50 points in a game…

The first ever 5⃣0⃣ burger in FCF history.

Congrats @fcfkodfc pic.twitter.com/ebHZcucT2R — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 22, 2022

3. West Goes North to South

Terelle West had just four carries for the Knights.

He turned that into 110 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were on 40-yard runs during the first play of a Knights’ drive.

Terrell Owens may be on @fcfkodfc but it's Terrell West taking this one to the house.



16-6 lead. pic.twitter.com/gyuTCDWofO — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 21, 2022

Terrell Owens may be on @fcfkodfc but it's Terelle West taking this one to the house. (x2)



Monster run to break this game wide open pic.twitter.com/yjUIpwmL2I — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 22, 2022

Terrell Owens may be on @fcfkodfc but it's Terelle West taking this one to the house. (x3)



Hat trick for @terellewest_ tonight pic.twitter.com/BuTtRcDsyb — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 22, 2022

4. Todd Gurley Debuts as Team Owner

Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley, who joined Beasts ownership earlier in the week, attended his first game and was ready to put on the pads.

“Anything is possible," Gurley told Keith Kocinski of NBC LX of potentially playing in an FCF game. "Anything is possible. The energy that I'm getting right now, I might have to go back there in the locker room and go put something on, man. It is possible. It's possible."

New owner of the Beasts and former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley (@TG3II) meets with his team before their game in @fcflio pic.twitter.com/zcJDMxFgmJ — NBCLX (@NBCLX) May 21, 2022

5. Down Go the Apes

The Bored Ape Football Club has been handed its first L.

The Apes entered 5-0 but lost their starting quarterback Deondre Francois to injury and then lost to 8oki, 34-22.

Helping to deliver the L was Malcolm Ballard, who ran for 85 yards and five touchdowns…

6. Malcolm Ballard Runs Out of Touchdown Celebrations

8oki superback Malcolm Ballard entered the game with two touchdown celebrations prepared. Turns out he needed three more.

Ballard ran for five touchdowns in 8oki’s victory over the previously unbeaten Apes, breaking the FCF record for rushing touchdowns in a single game.

Not 1⃣

Not 2⃣

Not 3⃣

Not 4⃣

BUT 5⃣ Touchdowns for @fcf8okifc SB Malcolm Ballard pic.twitter.com/cAtKywQhUv — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 21, 2022

Ballard’s third touchdown, a 27-yard run, pulled 8oki within 22-20 with 3:37 remaining. 8oki then intentionally failed to convert the two-point conversion in order to enact the “Comeback Rule,” FCF’s version of an onside kick which gives trailing teams the opportunity to retain possession by converting a fourth-and-10 from their own 10-yard line.

Mitch Kidd then hit Patrick Smith for a 25-yard gain to put 8oki on the Apes’ 15-yard line. Ballard later scored his fourth TD on a five-yard run with 1:42 left to put 8oki in front, and Smith followed with the catch on a two-point conversion for a 28-22 lead.

Ballard sealed the win with his fifth touchdown, a one-yard run with seconds remaining, and celebrated by simply staring at his hand.

“I had the first two planned,” Ballard said of his touchdown celebrations. “After that, I had to become creative with it.”

7. Zappers' Winning Streak

No Terrell Owens. No Johnny Manziel. No problem.

The Zappers won their second straight game since trading T.O., routing the Glacier Boyz, 44-14 to improve to 2-4 on the season. Quarterback Jason Stewart, acquired in the Owens deal and starting in place of Manziel, had four touchdowns passes in the win, throwing two each to James Harden and Joshua Johnson.

6/8 94 yards and 4 TDs for @qbstew



Oh, there's also 16 minutes left in the game.

Have a day, J. Stew!@FCFZappers pic.twitter.com/betckfwgRm — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 22, 2022

8. Another Andrew Jamiel TD

Time for the weekly Andrew Jamiel touchdown highlight.

The Glacier Boyz wide receiver reversed field, weaved through traffic and made his way into the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown. It was his league-leading eighth touchdown reception of the season.

Nothing colder than a Glacier Boyz Touchdown connection 🥶@FCFGlacierBoyz pic.twitter.com/uiPF45iDB2 — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 22, 2022

Hey @NFL, so there’s this guy Andrew Jamiel — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 22, 2022

9. Guest Player

Former NFL running back, “Dancing With the Stars” champion and current coach of the Kingpins, Rashad Jennings, made a surprise appearance on the field.

Jennings -- who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders and New York Giants during his seven-year NFL career -- was in uniform for the Kingpins but did not get a carry in the 66-42 loss.

10. Looking Ahead to Next Week…

The final playoff spots will be determined on Saturday during the final week of the regular season in Fan Controlled Football.

There reportedly also could be a special appearance by a former star NFL quarterback…

That would be awesome! https://t.co/FKWKdOHDlw — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 20, 2022

Watch Fan Controlled Football every Saturday on NBCLX over the air, on cable, at LX.com and on your favorite streaming platform.