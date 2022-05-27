Five Teams Fight for Final Two Playoff Spots in Fan Controlled Football

Terrell Owens and the Knights of Degen are among the teams looking to secure a spot in the last week of the regular season

A tight race to the Fan Controlled Football playoffs concludes Saturday.

Entering the final week of the regular season, two team have secured a playoff spot and one team has been eliminated. That leaves fives teams fighting for the final two spots.

And traditional tiebreaker rules like head-to-head matchup or point differential do not apply in FCF, a 7-on-7 indoor league where fans make the rules and call their team's offensive plays. Should there be a tiebreaker, fans for the teams involved will play a major role in trying to help their team get to the playoffs through a "Man Up Showdown." More on that later.

Here are the current standings and the schedule for Saturday, with all games airing on NBC LX:

WEEK 7 SCHEDULE

Bored Ape FC vs. Kingpins, 1 p.m.

Shoulda Been Stars vs. Glacier Boyz, 3 p.m.

Knights of Degen vs. 8oki, 7 p.m.

Zappers vs. Beasts, 9 p.m.

The top two teams from each division move on to the playoffs. For Terrell Owens and the Knights, that means it's win and in.

Owens got his first victory in the league last week as the Knights scored a single-game record 66 points. A victory over 8oki would give the Knights a 5-2 record to secure the second playoff spot in the Ballerz division. A win for 8oki would mean a 4-3 finish for both teams, forcing a tiebreaker showdown between the two.

That could mean T.O. lined up in a one-on-one situation with the Knights' season on the line.

Under Fan Controlled Football's recently-adopted "Man Up Showdown" tiebreaker rule, a quarterback and skill player will line up in one-on-one situations against a defensive back looking to make a catch in the end zone, similar to FCF's two-point conversions. Each team will take a turn for three rounds, using a different skill player for each, in a format similar to that of a soccer shootout. If the two teams remain tied after three rounds, it goes to sudden death, where the first team to score and make a stop is victorious.

Helping to determine the players used and the routes they'll run will be the fan from each team with the highest Fan IQ, which is built and tracked throughout the season based on successful play-calling and other factors. FCF is flying the top fan from each team potentially involved in a tiebreaker to Atlanta, where if need be they will stand on the sideline with head coach Shawn Liotta during the shootout for personnel and play-calling decisions.

The Shoulda Been Stars, last season's league champion as the Wild Aces, clinched the top spot in the OG Division.

The Glacier Boyz, the league's runner-up last season, will need a victory over the Stars to advance to a tiebreaker against the winner of the Zappers-Beasts matchup.

If the Glacier Boyz lose to the Stars, that creates a win-and-in finale for the Zappers and Beasts, with the victorious team taking the final spot in the playoffs with a 3-4 record.

The Zappers have won two straight games after starting the season 0-4 and trading Owens. Who will be playing quarterback for the Zappers in the finale remains a mystery after Jason Stewart, who was acquired in the deal for Owens, was cut after celebrating his touchdown last week by smoking a joint on the field.

Perhaps Johnny Manziel will come to the rescue. Or maybe Michael Vick will reconsider and play in FCF after all.

Watch Fan Controlled Football every Saturday on NBCLX over the air, on cable, at LX.com and on your favorite streaming platform.