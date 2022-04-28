Tyreek Hill, Von Miller, Deebo Samuel Among NFL Stars in Fan Controlled Football Celebrity Game

The stars will take the field for a flag football game on Saturday in Atlanta

Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel won't be the only NFL stars on the field this weekend.

Tyreek Hill, Von Miller and Deebo Samuel will be among the many current and former players participating in the Fan Controlled Football league's celebrity flag football game on Saturday in Atlanta.

Here's the full list of games for Saturday, with all FCF matchups airing on NBC LX:

1 p.m. - Beasts vs. 8oki

3 p.m. - Bored Ape FC vs. Kingpins

5:30 p.m. - Celebrity Football Game

7 p.m. - Glacier Boyz vs. Shoulda Been Stars

9 p.m. - Knights of Degen vs. Zappers

FCF will host the game at Pullman Yards as part of the annual fundraiser "Huncho Day" held by Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Quavo, owner of the FCF's Glacier Boyz. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET in between FCF doubleheader sessions. Proceeds from the game will be donated to the Tender Foundation, which supports single mothers, and The Quavo Cares Foundation, which has provided aid to healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Here is the full list of NFL players scheduled to participate:

Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos

D.J. Chark, Detroit Lions

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Richard LeCounte, Cleveland Browns

Willie McGinest, former NFL linebacker

Xavier McKinney, New York Giants

Von Miller, Buffalo Bills

Cam Newton, free agent NFL quarterback

Chad Ochocinco, former NFL wide receiver

Daron Payne, Washington Commanders

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

Other celebrities taking part in the game include Druski (comedian and owner of FCF's Shoulda Been Stars), Renee Montgomery (WNBA star and owner of FCF's Beasts) and Taylor Rooks (sports broadcaster).

As for the FCF games, teams are now locked for the season following the third and final league draft on Wednesday night.

Owens, who caught a touchdown in his debut, teamed up with Manziel for the first time in Week 2, with the duo connecting for four passes. They'll look to build on their chemistry as the Zappers (0-2) go for their first win of the season when they take on the Knights of Degen in the final game of the evening.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s 49ers Insider Matt Maiocco talks Terrell Owens from San Francisco to the Fan Controlled Football League

Another team looking for its first win is the Kingpins. Owner and former Atlanta Falcons star Jamal Anderson promised to help his team improve their physicality for Week 3 when they take on a 2-0 Bored Ape FC that boasts the league's top offense.

Fan Controlled Football, a 7-on-7 league played on a 50-yard field, allows fans to vote on each offensive play to be called via the FCF app, with the play that receives the most votes being relayed to the quarterback on the field.

Watch Fan Controlled Football every Saturday on NBCLX over the air, on cable, at LX.com and on your favorite streaming platform.