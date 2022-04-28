Tyreek Hill, Von Miller, Deebo Samuel Among NFL Stars in Fan Controlled Football Celebrity Game

Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel won't be the only NFL stars on the field this weekend.
Tyreek Hill, Von Miller and Deebo Samuel will be among the many current and former players participating in the Fan Controlled Football league's celebrity flag football game on Saturday in Atlanta.
Here's the full list of games for Saturday, with all FCF matchups airing on NBC LX:
- 1 p.m. - Beasts vs. 8oki
- 3 p.m. - Bored Ape FC vs. Kingpins
- 5:30 p.m. - Celebrity Football Game
- 7 p.m. - Glacier Boyz vs. Shoulda Been Stars
- 9 p.m. - Knights of Degen vs. Zappers
FCF will host the game at Pullman Yards as part of the annual fundraiser "Huncho Day" held by Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Quavo, owner of the FCF's Glacier Boyz. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET in between FCF doubleheader sessions. Proceeds from the game will be donated to the Tender Foundation, which supports single mothers, and The Quavo Cares Foundation, which has provided aid to healthcare workers during the pandemic.
Here is the full list of NFL players scheduled to participate:
- Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos
- D.J. Chark, Detroit Lions
- Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
- DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
- Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
- Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
- Richard LeCounte, Cleveland Browns
- Willie McGinest, former NFL linebacker
- Xavier McKinney, New York Giants
- Von Miller, Buffalo Bills
- Cam Newton, free agent NFL quarterback
- Chad Ochocinco, former NFL wide receiver
- Daron Payne, Washington Commanders
- Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
- Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
- Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
- D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
- Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints
Other celebrities taking part in the game include Druski (comedian and owner of FCF's Shoulda Been Stars), Renee Montgomery (WNBA star and owner of FCF's Beasts) and Taylor Rooks (sports broadcaster).
As for the FCF games, teams are now locked for the season following the third and final league draft on Wednesday night.
Owens, who caught a touchdown in his debut, teamed up with Manziel for the first time in Week 2, with the duo connecting for four passes. They'll look to build on their chemistry as the Zappers (0-2) go for their first win of the season when they take on the Knights of Degen in the final game of the evening.
Another team looking for its first win is the Kingpins. Owner and former Atlanta Falcons star Jamal Anderson promised to help his team improve their physicality for Week 3 when they take on a 2-0 Bored Ape FC that boasts the league's top offense.
Fan Controlled Football, a 7-on-7 league played on a 50-yard field, allows fans to vote on each offensive play to be called via the FCF app, with the play that receives the most votes being relayed to the quarterback on the field.
Watch Fan Controlled Football every Saturday on NBCLX over the air, on cable, at LX.com and on your favorite streaming platform.