How to Watch Fan Controlled Football Live for Season 2

Fan Controlled Football is live every Saturday on NBCLX over the air, on cable, LX.com and on your favorite streaming platform

Tell players like Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel what to do! Fan Controlled Football lets the fans call the shots. Fans are given the power to pick every offensive play by voting in real time through the FCF app. The play call that receives the most votes is instantaneously relayed to the head coach and quarterback on the field.

It’s like a real-life version of “Madden,” combining elements of professional football and gaming. The FCF is the only sports league that is giving power to the fans.

Where to Watch Fan Controlled Football

Watch the Fan Controlled Football league every Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. ET and a pair of primetime games beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Watch all games on NBCLX over the air, on cable, LX.com and on your favorite streaming platform.

FCF Season 2 Schedule

The 7-on-7 indoor league expanded from four teams to eight in its second season, with all games played Saturdays at Pullman Yards in Atlanta.

The nine-week season concludes with the semifinals on June 4 and the “People’s Championship” on June 11.

Who Are the Players and Owners?

Terrell Owens was the talk of opening week after the 48-year-old Hall of Famer made his return to professional football with his team the Zappers and caught a touchdown pass that went viral. In Week 2, he teamed up with former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel, who also made a return to professional football with FCF.

While Manziel and Owens will be in pads, there are other former and current NFL players associated with the league. Team owners include Marshawn Lynch (Beasts), Richard Sherman (Glacier Boyz), Dalvin Cook (Zappers), Austin Ekeler (Shoulda Been Stars), Jamal Anderson (Kingpins) and Tiki and Ronde Barber (Knights of Degen).