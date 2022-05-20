Former NFL Star Todd Gurley Joins Fan Controlled Football As Team Owner

The Beasts now have a strong running back tandem in the owner's box.

Former All-Pro and MVP candidate Todd Gurley has joined Marshawn Lynch as co-owner of the Beasts in Fan Controlled Football, a 7-on-7 indoor league that allows fans to call offensive plays and vote on rules.

The 27-year-old running back spent the first five seasons of his career with the Rams after being drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He last played in the NFL in 2020 with the Falcons.

Over six seasons, he ran for 6,082 yards and 67 touchdowns and also added 243 receptions for 2,254 yards and 12 touchdowns. Gurley, a three-time Pro Bowler, was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2016 after finishing second in MVP voting behind Tom Brady. He followed that up in 2017 with an All-Pro season after leading the league with a career-best 17 rushing touchdowns.

Also recently joining ownership for the 2-3 Beasts was Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, a two-time All-Pro selection, three-time Pro Bowler and the cousin of Lynch.

“I’m hella juiced to have my cousin rock with us," Lynch said. "Marc has a passion for the game like no other and the FCF gives him an opportunity to share that with the fans and the players. We watched some of our cousins get down on the field in Season 1, but it hits different to know you have family in the owner’s box with you.”

The owner's box for the Beasts also includes WNBA All-Star Renee Montgomery and WWE wrestler Miro.

The Beasts play the Shoulda Been Stars on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCLX.

News broke Friday that former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick reportedly also is set to play in the league on May 28.

Former NFL stars currently playing in FCF include Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, who was recently involved in FCF's first trade, and former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, who made his return in Week 5. Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams and former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant also play in FCF.

Other former and current NFL players associated with the league include team owners Austin Ekeler, Richard Sherman, Jamal Anderson, Dalvin Cook and Tiki and Ronde Barber.

