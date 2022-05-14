Terrell Owens Makes Knights Debut, Johnny Manziel Leads Zappers to Win in Return

The Hall of Fame wide receiver had one catch and a two-point conversion in his first game after being traded in Fan Controlled Football

Different team, same result for Terrell Owens.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver made his debut with the Knights of Degen on Saturday after headlining the first trade in Fan Controlled Football history. But T.O. was unable to get his first victory in the league after the Knights fell to the undefeated Bored Ape FC, 24-22.

Meanwhile, Owens' former team, the Zappers, won their first game of the season as Johnny Manziel returned to the field for the first time since Week 2.

"Maybe I need to not show up," Owens joked after the game on fubo Sports. "Maybe that's the formula. Don't show up and you get a win."

The 48-year-old Owens was dealt by the Zappers on Tuesday after the team started the season 0-4 amid inconsistent quarterback play. Asked at the time about the possibility of requesting a trade, Owens said it was something he would explore.

“Obviously, I don’t like losing," Owens said at the time.

T.O. was unable to help the Knights secure a victory against the Bored Ape FC, but he did give them an early lead.

After quarterback Ed Crouch delivered a 24-yard touchdown to Chris Bazile, Owens caught the ensuing two-point conversion for an 8-6 advantage. Owens, who is hoping to return to the NFL, then broke out the Griddy dance...

HOF WR @terrellowens scores two points and then HITS THE GRIDDY.



Send tweet.@fuboSports pic.twitter.com/6vGmU9ELrI — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 14, 2022

The Knights took a 16-8 lead before Apes quarterback Deondre Francois scrambled for a 33-yard touchdown with five seconds left in the half to pull within 16-12.

Deondre Francois doing Deondre Francois things.

16-12 to go into the half.@fcfbafc @_Dirtie pic.twitter.com/crJ19kQC1I — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 15, 2022

Crouch was later intercepted by Marcus Clayton to give the Apes the ball at their own 20 with nine minutes remaining. Francois then connected with Darren Woods to put the Apes up 18-16 with 3:25 left.

Superback Terelle West took a screen pass 31 yards to bring the Knights inside the 10-yard line but later fumbled at the goal line after the ball was punched out by defensive lineman Justin Foster. Owens attempted to dive onto the loose ball in the end zone but it was recovered by the Apes, who took possession with 2:10 left.

Defense wins championships. @fcfbafc defense snatch points away from @fcfkodfc at the goalline. pic.twitter.com/BgMGdSPmiA — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 15, 2022

Francois followed with another scramble for a touchdown to increase the Apes lead to 24-16 with 32 seconds left.

Parlez-vouz Francois?@fcfbafc QB Deondre Francois creating a TD out of nothing. pic.twitter.com/qQPv4wM4aJ — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 15, 2022

Owens started the ensuing drive with a 10-yard catch for his first official reception as a Knight.

Crouch then delivered a sidearm throw to Yedidiah Lewis in the back of the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown to pull the Knights within 24-22 with 15 seconds remaining.

Insane toss from Ed Crouch. @fcfkodfc has life under a minute remaining in the game. pic.twitter.com/mdqEmJQlNc — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 15, 2022

Crouch's throw on the potential game-tying two-point conversion was low.

Using the "Comeback Rule," which is FCF's equivalent of an onside kick where teams are given an opportunity to convert a fourth-and-10 to retain possession, Crouch ran for 15 yards to give the Knights a chance with nine seconds left. Crouch threw downfield to Owens in tight coverage on the game's final play, but the ball was tipped away.

The Apes improved to 5-0 and clinched a playoff spot with the victory. The Knights fell to 3-2.

"We'll be fine," Owens said. "A couple of situations we misfired. I think [Crouch] got pressured on one, felt like I was open, he got hit, ball went high. Those are things I can't control. All I can do is run my routes and take advantage of the balls that are thrown to me."

"I don’t have a problem with the trade at all," he added. "We had opportunities to win the game"

Earlier in the day, the Zappers defeated the Shoulda Been Stars, 28-24, to improve to 1-4. Manziel, a former Heisman Trophy winner playing in his second season in FCF, connected with former Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams for a touchdown in the victory.

What a throw from Johnny Football to Terrance Williams. Zappers have COME TO PLAY.@FCFZappers @JManziel2 @TerranceWill2 pic.twitter.com/ghsdxNIXMZ — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 14, 2022

"Obviously, great win for the Zappers," Owens said. "Maybe I was the problem. Maybe I need to just leave and teams get a win."

Watch Fan Controlled Football every Saturday on NBCLX over the air, on cable, at LX.com and on your favorite streaming platform.