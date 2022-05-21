Todd Gurley Debuts as Owner in Fan Controlled Football, Considers Playing

The former All-Pro running back for the Los Angeles Rams was in attendance to watch his new team

The atmosphere at Fan Controlled Football had Todd Gurley wanting to move from the owner’s box to the field.

"Anything is possible," Gurley told Keith Kocinski of NBC LX of potentially playing in a game. "Anything is possible. The energy that I'm getting right now, I might have to go back there in the locker room and go put something on, man. It is possible. It's possible."

The former All-Pro running back for the Los Angeles Rams became part-owner of the Beasts earlier this week and was in attendance for his team’s game Saturday at Pulllman Yards in Atlanta.

Prior to the season, Gurley visited a Fan Controlled Football combine and took an interest in the league, which features Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel and allows fans to call their team’s offensive plays.

"Just to be a part of something that's new but then also controlled by the fans," Gurley said. "Being able to be part of this league is just a dream come true, like something that you can't really express or explain."

The 2-4 Beasts were unable to secure a win in Gurley’s first game as owner of the team, falling 34-16 to the Shoulda Been Stars.

The last time Gurley was in attendance for a football game, he watched his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, defeat the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl in February. Despite being just two years removed from wearing a Rams jersey, Gurley had no regrets.

"There was never not one time where I watched a game and was like, ‘I wish I was out there,’" Gurley said. "I appreciated my time in the league and I've done things I could have never even dreamed about."

Gurley, who played for the Rams from 2015 to 2019 before spending one season with the Falcons, didn't play in the NFL during the 2021 season. Instead of wondering what could have been, Gurley said he felt nothing but happiness for the Rams, particularly former teammates like Aaron Donald.

"Happy for guys like AD that really work hard," Gurley said. "Guys like Jalen Ramsey that put in work. Obviously gotta go with all my running back guys, seeing guys like Cam Akers come back from an Achilles in four months. Sony Michel getting traded from the Patriots, not only did he beat the Rams in the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, he's also won one with them, as well. Guys like Gerald Henderson. So, you always get excited for the guys. It's never just about you. Yeah, everyone would love a ring. But at the end of the day, it's about being able to congratulate and then see other guys succeed and being happy for them."

Gurley said he is also happy in his post-playing career, even at just 27 years old.

"Football wise, just taking it day-by-day," Gurley said. "Being part of ownership groups of different companies, that's what I'm focusing on. Spending a lot more time with my family. I ain't worried about no football. I keep it real with you. I'm chilling and enjoying myself."

But he didn't entirely rule out a return to the NFL.

"I like doing stuff on my time," he later added. "I like doing whatever I want to do. I've never been the one that liked to be controlled. I like to be in control of my own path. That's the best thing about being in the position I'm in. If I want to try to play again, I can try to pursue that. Or if I don’t, I can just relax and chill at the house and spend a lot more time with my family because that’s what it's all about at the end of the day. And then at the end of the day, still becoming a businessman and still venturing off in that next phase of my life."

Drafted by the Rams in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Gurley spent six seasons in the league, running for 6,082 yards and 67 touchdowns and adding 243 receptions for 2,254 yards and 12 touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowler was Offensive Player of the Year in 2016 after finishing second in MVP voting behind Tom Brady. He followed that up in 2017 with an All-Pro season after leading the league with a career-best 17 rushing touchdowns.

But for now, he's happy to be in the owner's box instead of on the field.

"Being able to use my platform, use myself, my image to show other guys like, 'Hey, man, it's more than just ball.' Yeah, we love ball, but you can become an owner. Or you don’t have to do anything that you don't want to do. So, I try to let guys know that. But it's all individual based. Whatever you want out of your life or whatever you want out of your career. But, like I said, I like being in control of my life and doing what I want. And right now, I like doing this type of stuff."

