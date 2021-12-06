Get Ready for Season 2 of My New Favorite Olympian

Olympic hopefuls headed to Beijing shared their stories with NBCLX for Season 2 of our podcast, My New Favorite Olympian. It's available wherever you get your podcasts.

Fewer than 60 days remain until the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

And if you're looking for someone to root for, we have you covered.

Former speed skater Apolo Ohno, Team USA's most decorated Winter Olympian, is joining NBCLX storyteller Ngozi Ekeledo for Season 2 of the My New Favorite Olympian podcast.

Last time, Ngozi and fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad brought you five athletes vying to compete in the Tokyo Olympics and shared their illuminating stories on topics like cancer, body image and getting cut from a team.

Now for My New Favorite Olympian season two, we're bringing in plenty of U.S. winter Olympic hopefuls. Episodes will drop on Wednesdays in December and January, with Episode 1 coming on Dec. 8, 2021.

Episode 1: The Shib Sibs want to diversify book publishing

Maia and Alex Shibutani already boosted representation on the ice, becoming the first ice dancers of Asian descent to earn an Olympic medal. Now the Shibutanis (also known as the “Shib Sibs”) are determined to increase representation off the ice by writing children’s books with Asian American heroes.

Episode 2: The Winter Olympics’ first Winter?

Episode 2 will drop on Dec. 15, 2021. Aerials skier Winter Vinecki, who is hoping to become the first Winter Olympian named “Winter,” raises money for prostate cancer research to honor her late father.

