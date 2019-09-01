How Disney World Became the GPS Location for Over 5,000 Crimes
When police officers in Philadelphia made a typo or were unable to record the precise location for a crime committed in the city, the department would mark the incident with Disney World’s coordinates. After analyzing crime data from Philadelphia police, NBC10 Investigators found that more than 5,000 crimes were plotted at the vacation destination, including one that killed Shineka Crawford’s...
The Russian invasion displaced more than 10 million Ukrainians — and many Ukrainians brought pets or even livestock with them when leaving home. But thousands of animals were left behind, in shelters that have had difficulty getting supplies amid the fighting. That’s why New Yorker Courtney Chandel recently flew to Ukraine and volunteered at an animal shelter. She joined LX...
In Denmark, the UK, Spain and elsewhere, the government fills out your tax return for you, and you only have to sign off on the information in it. But in the U.S. we often rely on private companies to help us file our taxes; according to IRS data, the average American spends 13 hours and $240 to file their taxes....
Of the 301 bills related to elections that became law in 2021, 117 improved voter access, and 47 restricted it. (The rest were neutral or mixed.) NBCLX storyteller Jalyn Henderson breaks down why voter fraud in the U.S. is not actually a widespread problem and how many states are actually making it easier to vote.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the U.S. has admitted few refugees despite almost 3 million people fleeing the country. One of them, 36-year-old Misha Pishak, successfully made it to New York City earlier this month, thanks to a work visa issued two years ago. He recalled his weeklong journey and what it was like to leave his parents...
We’re in the golden era for Washington politicians who don’t like to follow the rules, according to NBCLX political editor Noah Pransky. The laws and structures that kept politicians in line only worked previously because people were willing to go along with them, one expert told him. So if these laws don’t have steep penalties (most don’t) and politicians don’t...
The Southside of Williamsburg in New York City’s Brooklyn borough lacks green space, putting its residents at increased risk of the negative impacts of climate change, from flooding to air pollution. NBCLX contributor Meghan McDonough spoke with activists in the community fighting for environmental justice. (Mackenzie Behm helped film. Animation by Erin Panell.)