What It's Like Repping the U.S. Wheelchair Basketball Team For the 1st Time

Wheelchair basketball athlete Zoe Voris is in Tokyo representing Team USA. She spoke to LX News Now host Eric Alvarez about traveling and being apart from her family due to COVID restrictions at the events. Plus, we hear from her teammates and coach at UT Arlington, which has sent 14 athletes to this year’s Paralympics representing 3 different countries.