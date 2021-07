2020 Tokyo Olympics Shares Some Dark Parallels With the 1964 Games

Tokyo first hosted the Olympics in 1964, still in the shadow of World World II and the fallout from the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Today, as Tokyo hosts its second Games, there are echoes of those global tragedies — both in the coronavirus pandemic and the 2011 nuclear disaster at Fukushima. NBCLX storyteller Chase Cain reports from Tokyo about what has changed since the 1964 Olympics — and which shadows remain.