You Can't Hate Politics AND Believe in Social Justice Movements — Here's Why

While you may be passionate about certain causes, like climate change or racial justice, you may be hesitant to get involved in the political side of them. But the truth is social justice movements rely on democracy and politics in order to enact change. NBCLX storyteller Jalyn Henderson breaks down the relationship between politics, democracy and social justice, and why they rely on one another.