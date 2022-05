Why These Activists Use the Term ‘Food Apartheid' Instead of ‘Food Desert'

Millions of Americans struggle to access fresh and affordable groceries every day. The areas they live in are most often called “food deserts,” but academics and activists use another term they say better reflects the systemic racism that created them. That term is “food apartheid.” Here’s how food apartheid plays out in Chicago — and how local community members are trying to solve it.