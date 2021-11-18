What Do the Kyle Rittenhouse and Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trials Tell Us About the 2020 Racial Reckoning?

Both trials have made national headlines and could have important implications for the racial justice movement in the U.S., legal experts say.

The upcoming verdicts in two local criminal trials could send a powerful, national message about the Black Lives Matter movement and white males who want to take the law into their own hands, experts say.

The core of Kyle Rittenhouse's defense is that he acted in self-defense last August when he shot and killed two men during a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, has been charged with reckless homicide, intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide. The jury began deliberating Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery — a Black man who was shot and killed in February 2020 while jogging in a Georgia neighborhood — are claiming they were making a lawful citizen's arrest in their defense proceedings, which began Wednesday. Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan are facing murder charges.

"It's very odd that we have these two vigilante trials happening both at the same time," Justin Hansford, professor at Howard University School of Law, told NBCLX. "The outcomes of these vigilante trials are either going to send the message to the country that this is OK or this is not OK."

What is the role of race in these trials?

Even though Rittenhouse, a white teen, shot three white men, the fact that he did it at a Black Lives Matter protest, plus the prosecution's claim that Rittenhouse flashed white power signs in a bar a few months after getting out on bail, make race a central theme in the trial. His defense said he's never been a member of white supremacist groups.

The trial has also highlighted a racial double standard that research bears out, said Georgetown University Law Center professor Tiffany Jeffers: Black children are more likely to be seen as criminals than white children. For example, Kenosha County Judge Bruce E. Schroeder ruled before the trial that the men Rittenhouse shot could not be be referred to as his victims.

For the McMichaels and Bryan trial, "it's simply hard to imagine that if Ahmaud Arbery was a white person jogging in the morning he'd be dead today," Brandon Buskey, director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Criminal Law Reform Project, said.

He also stressed that the defense's argument has roots in racism, as citizen's arrest laws grew out of slave patrols and efforts to control the Black population. Jeffers added that Bryan's attorney's attempt to bar Black pastors from the courtroom leaned into "racist tropes."

The racial composition of the juries in these trials has also prompted backlash. Each jury has one person of color.

What do these trials show us about the progress we've made since the racial reckoning of 2020?

Buskey called out that "these cases do not on their own put white supremacy on trial, they don't put the state of race relations on trial," because their narrow focuses are on self-defense and making a lawful citizen's arrest.

"For both cases, the lessons with racial reckoning are very difficult," Buskey said. "We have to ... understand that the work of reforming our police state or undoing mass incarceration, undoing the white supremacy that these cases often front will have to be ongoing, irrespective of the ultimate verdict in either case."

Jeffers said she thinks the Rittenhouse case in particular shows that the cultural shift in 2020 wasn't a racial reckoning but rather, "People were open to considering the Black Lives Matter movement as something that was ideologically acceptable in the country."

"That shift is now anyone who causes harm to people in that movement, they just felt scared, and that's acceptable, too," she said. "We're not saying Black lives don't matter. We're saying that people can rightfully feel scared and protect themselves in instances where people are fighting for Black lives."

Hansford added that these trials show just how divided the country is in the wake of last year's protests, with supporters and critics of the defendants seemingly falling along political lines.

"It's almost like no matter how horrific the behavior you do, as long as you share that identity then you're going to be seen as embraced and protected," he said.

What do these trials mean for the future of racial justice?

Hansford said he believes the outcome of these trials will send a message to the country about people acting as vigilantes.

"In the past we were talking about police brutality. Now we're talking about the space for vigilantes to be doing what we were so upset the police were doing, being discriminatory and using violence against people," he said. "If they get off or get light sentences ... we're very much worried [that will] make people feel like they will become heroes themselves or will be protected themselves if they go out and become vigilantes in the future."

Looking ahead to another prominent murder trial — that of Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson through a back window of her home in 2019 — Jeffers said she'll be keeping an eye jury selection and the pre-trial motions, such as how much of the victim's and defendant's records are allowed to be presented.

"Those types of rulings are really what makes a difference in these local violent crime trials," she said, adding that this trial will be especially significant as it's the first major one with a Black woman victim in recent memory. The trial's set for January.

"I'll be looking to see if there is a differentiation between how the victim is addressed, if there are sexist tropes that now come up in addition to a racist tropes," she said.

While Hansford has concerns about what will happen with the Rittenhouse and McMichaels and Bryan trials, he said he's glad they're taking place.

"So many of us have been talking about police misconduct, police violence, and now, for the first time people are starting to really think, 'What about judges?'" he said. "That's a very necessary thing ... to start focusing not just on police, but the entire justice system because all these people play supporting roles in what's been happening, and the police wouldn't behave like they did if they didn't have prosecutors, lawyers and judges in lockstep with them."