Trans Kids Would Be Kicked Off Sports Teams Under Texas Bill

“We’re going to make sure that Texas and all of the states of the United States are a place that you can grow up and be your full self, and be supported and safe.” Rebecca Marques, director of Human Rights Campaign in Texas, says to the state’s transgender students. HRC and other groups are speaking out against a bill headed to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott – it would require school athletes to compete according to the sex noted on their birth certificate, regardless of how they identify now.