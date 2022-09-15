Thousands of Migrants Are Being Transported North to Democrat-Led Cities

Two planes of about 50 migrants arrived in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts on Wednesday night from Florida, by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Massachusetts officials say the planes initially came from Texas. DeSantis’ move is just one of many by Republican governors to send migrants elsewhere in the U.S. in what they consider to be a failure of the Biden Administration’s border policies. Stephen Yale-Loehr, a professor of immigration law practice at Cornell law school joins LX to discuss this ongoing migrant crisis.