These Authors Want Latinx Kids to Be Represented in Children's Books

Jorge Lacera and Mariana Llanos had trouble finding children’s books that reflected their lives. Many of the books catered to a Hispanic or Latino child reader contained themes of poverty and immigration. “I love Star Wars, I love comic books, and I love fantasy books. It felt very alienating. I sometimes felt I was not necessarily part of the culture,” said Lacera. They have since founded the organization LatinxPitch, with the goal of boosting Latinx representation in kids’ literature.