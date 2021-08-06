The First Local Reparations Program in the U.S. Is Generations in the Making

In March 2021, the Evanston City Council approved what many are calling the world’s first municipal reparations plan. The money will go specifically to compensate people who were hurt by the city’s previous practice of redlining — or denying financial or other services to people who live in certain areas based on their race or ethnicity. The movement for reparations has stretched across generations, but not everyone who supports reparations is happy with this program. NBCLX storyteller Jalyn Henderson reports from Evanston, Illinois.