Schuyler Bailar is Fighting Ignorance About Trans Athletes

Schuyler Bailar, a Harvard alum who was the first trans athlete to compete in NCAA Division I, says the pushback against trans athletes in sports is fueled by ignorance and propaganda. Now, he teaches gender literacy and has to break through “knee-jerk reactions” and go deeper into the topic to help people understand. “I have changed lots of people’s minds simply by reciting facts,” Bailar says on LX News.