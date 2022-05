NYT: Wells Fargo Interviewed Women and People of Color for Already Filled Jobs

A dozen current and former Wells Fargo employees told The New York Times minority candidates were interviewed for positions that were already filled, allegedly to improve the company’s diversity numbers. In a statement to LX News, the bank said “we do not tolerate” the processes described in the article. Emily Flitter, who reported and wrote the piece, joins LX News to explain more.