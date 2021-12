Julius Jones is Off Death Row, But His Pastor Wants Him on Parole

Julius Jones is sitting in an Oklahoma prison, no longer scheduled for execution but with no chance at release. Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted Jones’ sentence to life without parole in November 2021, after the state parole board expressed about the doubts about the evidence that led to his conviction for the murder of Paul Howell. Rev. Keith Jossell, Jones’ pastor, says Jones deserves to be free.