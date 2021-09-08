‘Guilty Until Proven Innocent': How 9/11 Changed Immigration for People of Color

In the weeks and months following 9/11, Arab and Muslim men across the country found themselves swept up in investigations into the terror attacks, often simply for minor immigration violations. Rachel Meeropol of the Center for Constitutional Rights explained to NBCLX storyteller Clark Fouraker how 9/11 helped create “a two-tiered system of justice in this country” that exists to this day. Editor’s Update: A day after this story was published, US District Judge Dora Irizarry dismissed all remaining claims in the case filed by the Center for Constitutional Rights. The ruling determined that individuals who were detained in federal prisons could not sue the warden or others who participated in alleged abuse of inmates. Parties to the suit have not decided if they will appeal the ruling.