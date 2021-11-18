Friend of Death Row Inmate Julius Jones Says He Prayed for the Case to Get Attention

Julius Jones is on death row in Oklahoma, and scheduled to be executed Nov. 18, after a murder conviction that supporters say was unjust. After a feature in the Viola Davis docuseries The Last Defense and messages of support from Kim Kardashian, Jones’ case was in the public spotlight – and now Gov. Kevin Stitt has a chance to halt the execution. The state parole board recommended that Jones be removed from death row and have a chance at parole, but Stitt would have to make the final decision before 4 p.m. Central time. Jones’ friend Jimmy Lawson tells us about the years of praying and trying to get attention to the case.