Do Student Protests Actually Make a Difference Beyond Campus Life?

Student activism has been around in the U.S. since the 1700s, when attendees of Harvard College arranged a walkout over the quality of the school’s butter. In the two and a half centuries since, protests on college campuses have addressed a range of more serious issues, from racial justice to sexual assault and more. NBCLX storyteller Jalyn Henderson — a 2018 grad of the University of Missouri, where protests in 2015 kicked off a national trend — looks at the history of student activism in the U.S. and the impact it’s had on and off campus.