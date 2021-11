Civil Rights Group: Disinformation Sank the Minneapolis Policing Vote

“I do think that people were on the other side because of disinformation…the other thing is, people cannot sometimes imagine something different. We are stuck with these paradigms about ‘police keep us safe'” but many Black Americans do not feel safe around the police. Judith Browne Dianis, executive director of the civil rights organization The Advancement Project, unpacks how Minneapolis police reform failed to pass.