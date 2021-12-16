Before These Illustrations, a Doctor Had Never Seen a Black Mom or Baby in a Textbook

Nigerian medical student Chidiebere Ibe honed his art skills and then created multiple medical illustrations that depict Black people – and then his work went viral. What did it mean for other doctors to see those drawings? “I’ve never seen a medical illustration that actually showed a Black or brown mom and a baby. So I knew immediately that it was going to make a difference within our field,” Dr. Rachel Hardeman of the University of Minnesota School of Public Health says.