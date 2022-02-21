Attorney Slams Traffic Laws That Let Kim Potter Pull Over Daunte Wright

Before Brooklyn Center, Minnesota officer Kim Potter drew her gun instead of her Taser and fatally shot Daunte Wright, she pulled him over for expired tags and an air freshener hanging from his vehicle’s mirror. Laws that let officers pull drivers over for hanging items have been criticized for years and subject to a long battle in appellate courts, says attorney Joseph Tully. “A lot of times it’s just an excuse for an officer,” he argues. “If they see that and want to pull the car over, then they can.”