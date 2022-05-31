Asian Americans Struggle to Feel Safe After Surge in Hate Crimes

NBCLX contributor Michelle Park has avoided the New York subways since March 2020, following a surge in viral hate crimes targeting Asian Americans. Michelle speaks with civil rights attorney and author Qian Julie Wang, and Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg. Plus, hear from Michelle Tran, founder of Soar Over Hate, a group that provides protective devices like pepper spray and personal alarms, and gives therapy to victims of hate crimes.