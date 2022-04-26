After Melissa Lucio's Stay of Execution Her Case Remains ‘Far From the Finish Line'

Melissa Lucio, a Texas mother of 14, has been on death row since 2008 after she was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter. Her execution was delayed just two days before she was scheduled to die to allow a lower court to review new evidence — including arguments that her confession was coerced. Molly Parmer, a criminal defense attorney who works with the Innocence Project, joins LX News Now to explain what happens next.