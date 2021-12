After Decriminalizing Hard Drugs, Oregon Plans to Spend $270M on Treatment

A year after Oregon decriminalized hard drugs like heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, $30 million has been distributed to drug treatment centers – and many people have avoided a criminal record. Now the state is about to spend another $270 million to expand treatment options. Kellen Russoniello of the Drug Policy Alliance talks more about why Oregon reduced restrictions on drugs in 2020.