AAPI Entrepreneurs Share Their Stories About Identity, Stereotypes and Solidarity

LX Host Jobeth Devera hosted a virtual roundtable for AAPI Heritage Month to discuss culture, identity and action. Panelists included restauranteur Kevin Seo, co-founder of Bored & Hungry; actress Asia Jackson, founder of SKNFLUENCR; Steven Matly, CEO of staffing firm SM Diversity; and Marlino Bitanga, head of operations for MYX.