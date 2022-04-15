A New App Is Offering Drivers Peace of Mind During Police Stops

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and other high profile police killings, a group of developers launched TurnSignl, an app that connects drivers with attorneys during police traffic stops. The app, which is now available in Minnesota, Georgia and California, is set to roll out nationwide by the end of 2023. CEO and co-founder Jazz Hampton joined NBCLX to explain how it’s already helping drivers feel safer during police encounters.