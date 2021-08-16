7 Years After Michael Brown's Death, Activists' Work is Not Done

“Lord knows, there’s way more to go,” says activist DeRay McKesson. Since a police officer shot and killed Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri seven years ago, a lot has changed for activists calling for structural change to U.S. policing. McKesson says the technology has improved capabilities to broadcast the movement live, and perceptions have changed about police use of force. But he and others are still calling for policy changes across several states.