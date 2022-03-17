1 Year After Atlanta Attacks, We Need to ‘Unlearn Racism,' Expand Laws

“I think we’re still in a state of collective racial trauma, a state of fear and anxiety about the violence against Asian Americans,” says Dr. Russell Jeung of Stop AAPI Hate. He and Phi Nguyen from Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta spoke about stopping hate and explained the problem is more broad than high-profile incidents of violence. Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders experience workplace civil rights issues, harassment and bullying, and the two say further protections are needed to address the causes of all these issues.