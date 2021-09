When Phones Failed on 9/11, AOL Instant Messenger Was How We Connected

On September 11, 2001, millions of New Yorkers wanted to reach out to loved ones to let them know they were safe. But that proved difficult when cell phone reception failed across the area. NBCLX’s Jeremy Berg reached out to his college friends from New York University to remember how they managed to connect with their loved ones through an at-the-time cutting-edge technology — AOL Instant Messenger.