We Should Make More Microchips in the U.S. to Fight the Chip Shortage, Business Leader Says

Auto manufacturers like Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler had to cut vehicle production in 2021 because of a shortage of microchips, which are mostly made in Asia. Constraints on supply led to increased prices and they could go up even more. Some business groups are calling on Congress to fund a plan that would get more chips made in the United States. Jordan Crenshaw, from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center, explains more.