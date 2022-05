These Researchers Want to Use Bioengineered Cells to Destroy Tumors

Researchers at Rice University are hoping to begin human clinical trials on a cancer treatment that fights the disease right at the site of the tumor. Patients would be injected with a small bead the size of a pinhead – and this bead would act as a “factory,” secreting a protein that gets the body’s white blood cells to destroy the tumor and fight cancer. NBCLX storyteller Peter Hull walks you through the research.