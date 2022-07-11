The Dark Web Might Be the Key to Stopping the Next Mass Shooter

Researchers who have studied the patterns and typologies of serial killers are now turning their attention to identifying mass shooters before they act. One common trait among modern mass shooters is their familiarity with the “dark web,” a less-accessible corner of the internet not indexed by search engines, with several hidden communities that promote and display violent behavior and imagery. LX News storyteller Clark Fouraker talks with Alex del Carmen of the Institute for Predictive Analytics in Criminal Justice.