Searching For The Endangered

LX News storyteller Cody Broadway travels halfway around the world in search of lemurs and Sumatran tigers.

Joined by NBC 7 San Diego’s Dagmar Midcap and scientists from the Duke Lemur Center, Cody and the team traveled deep into the forests of Madagascar and Indonesia, searching for two of the world’s most endangered and elusive animals. What they discovered are two creatures on the cusp of survival or extinction. The outcome is up to us.