‘Pong,' the First Massively Successful Video Game, Just Turned 49

Happy birthday to the original, arcade cabinet version of “Pong,” which launched Nov. 29, 1972 before it was released to Atari home consoles in 1975, part of the first generation of at-home gaming. On the 49th anniversary of the game’s release, NBCLX takes you through the early history of gaming, including early games developed in research laboratories.