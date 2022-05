Is the World Ready for an AI That Can Create Images That Look Real?

Hotpot is an AI-powered art maker that generates images from plain text and can replicate artistic styles like anime or the work of Vincent Van Gogh. It’s built on a system called DALL-E 2, which was developed by OpenAI and is capable of making shockingly realistic and creative images. The implications are huge for art, culture and society. NBCLX storyteller Peter Hull breaks down the good and the bad.