Inside the Hudson Canyon, an Ecological Hotspot and the Country's Next Potential National Marine Sanctuary

Just 100 miles off the shore of New York and New Jersey lies the largest underwater canyon in the Atlantic Ocean, the Hudson Canyon. An ecological hotspot, it could soon become the U.S.’s next national marine sanctuary. LX News storyteller Ngozi Ekeledo spoke to LeAnn Hogan, the regional coordinator for the NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, about why the area is so important.