How AI Can Save Drivers Time and Money, While Reducing Emissions

Tim Menard says artificial intelligence can unclog our roads and reduce red light idling. He started LYT, a cloud-based platform that integrates drivers’ navigation data with a city’s network of traffic signals, analyzes traffic flow, and adjusts traffic light timing accordingly. LX News Storyteller Peter Hull spoke to Menard to learn more about his company, and how it can impact driving time, emissions, and more.