Hey Tech Companies, Let Me Fix My Stuff

Today’s tech often doesn’t last that long. And many consumers facing a big repair bill may decide it’s easier to just buy a new device. Companies like Apple have proprietary parts and have even paid a $113 million settlement after they were accused of reducing performance on iPhones without users’ knowledge. LX News host Nik Z explains the right-to-repair movement and its big win after a recent FTC announcement.