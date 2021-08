Creators are Confused About OnlyFans' Future

So is “artistic” nudity still going to be allowed on OnlyFans after news that sexually explicit content would be banned? “They’re just using kind of vague language saying that sexually explicit conduct is not allowed…people don’t know what that means. There’s just a lot of confusion among creators right now.” Reporter Allana Akhtar from INSIDER talks about OnlyFans’ announcement it will ban porn from the website