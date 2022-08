Could the Monster Have Survived Loch Ness? Dino Fossils Raise Questions

Plesiosaur fossils were found in the site of an ancient riverbed in Morocco, leading paleontologists to believe that the creatures may have lived in freshwater — not just the seas, as previously believed. That discovery energized fans of the Loch Ness Monster, an urban legend inspired by plesiosaur fossils. Nick Longrich from the University of Bath joins LX News to talk about the discovery and research.