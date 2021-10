AOC Calls to Break Up Facebook Again – How Would That Work?

Facebook is in the hot seat again after a whistleblower said the social media site downplayed its platforming of extremism. Meanwhile the recent outage has Americans, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, again contemplating how much we rely on the app – AOC has called for the company to be broken up. Legal analyst Danny Cevallos talks us through what a hypothetical Facebook breakup would look like.