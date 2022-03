Ukrainian Tennis Star Calls For No Russian Flags, Anthem at Matches

Elina Svitolina, the top-seeded Ukrainian tennis player, explains why she was ready to withdraw from the Women’s Tennis Association competition in Monterrey unless the Russian and Belarussian national anthem, symbols or flags were removed from competitions. As the Russian invasion of her home country continues, Svitolina said she did not blame Russian athletes but was not going to “step on the court seeing a Russian flag.”