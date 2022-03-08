Polish Volunteers Stay Day and Night to Help Ukrainian Refugees

More than 1 million people have evacuated Ukraine, and some refugees have been killed by Russian military strikes that hit common evacuation routes. That has renewed calls for humanitarian corridors out of Ukrainian cities. Meanwhile Ukraine’s western neighbor, Poland, is seeing huge crowds at community centers and train stations near the border. As these crowds grow bigger, officials’ plans to help can only extend so far, NBC News’ Jay Gray reports.